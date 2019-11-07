Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $47.14. 607,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $106,680.00. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $786,825.00. Insiders sold 634,677 shares of company stock valued at $24,390,512 over the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 311,870 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 305,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

