Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,051. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 22,500 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $917,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 11,250 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $464,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,677 shares of company stock worth $24,390,512. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCPH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

