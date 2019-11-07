Deborah M. Reiner Sells 749 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HCA opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

