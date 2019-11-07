David G. Mee Sells 2,500 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $124.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

