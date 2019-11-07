David B. Edelson Sells 20,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $1,050,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.24. 834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 92.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 59,607 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,220,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

