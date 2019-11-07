Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,460. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 525,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,175,000.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler bought 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 571,280 shares of company stock worth $15,271,460.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,600,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.