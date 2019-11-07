Dash (DASH) Price Tops $72.79

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. Dash has a market cap of $665.35 million and approximately $304.37 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for $72.79 or 0.00790971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, BTC Trade UA, Upbit and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000703 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000783 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,141,175 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

