Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,920,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,489. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 60.48%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

