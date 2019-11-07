Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Stock Price Up 200%

Dalmac Energy Inc (CVE:DAL) shares rose 200% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 13,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $849,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.63 million during the quarter.

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

