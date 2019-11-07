Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,974,604 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10,348.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,974,604 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $137,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at $40,723,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,588,610.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,464 shares of company stock worth $5,359,673. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 3,282,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,521. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

