Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 431 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,884,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,480. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $238.99. The company has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

