DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of J2 Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,498 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.