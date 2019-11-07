D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.33. 3,161,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

