D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 535,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. 4,595,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,743,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

