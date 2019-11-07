D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Chevron stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,348. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $230.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,750 shares of company stock valued at $11,216,850 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

