Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.66

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $5.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

