Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR stock traded down $5.97 on Wednesday, hitting $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.