Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.
CYBR stock traded down $5.97 on Wednesday, hitting $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.61.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
