CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given News Impact Score of 1.93

News headlines about CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CVS Health earned a daily sentiment score of 1.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the pharmacy operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected CVS Health’s score:

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.