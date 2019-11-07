Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Major Shareholder Sells $254,190.00 in Stock

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $254,190.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nimbus Atlas Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 9,556 shares of Cumulus Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $132,350.60.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Cumulus Media Inc has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

