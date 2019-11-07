Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $182.53. 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,787. Cummins has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $184.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,468,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 173.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,185,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

