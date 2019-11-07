Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Anthem by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,292. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.78 and a 200-day moving average of $270.01. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

