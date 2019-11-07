Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 144,613 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $19,813,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $19,199,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.52.

FOXA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

