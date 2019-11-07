Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 57,372 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 254.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.94. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,823. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

