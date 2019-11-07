Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.89 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,178 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American International Group by 62.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,710,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 343.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 409.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,444,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 595,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,649. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. William Blair upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

