Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $119.42. 14,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

In related news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

