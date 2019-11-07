Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 370 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $162.68. 29,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

