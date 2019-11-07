Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.43. 2,073,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,595,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

