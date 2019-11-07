CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.40. 117,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens downgraded shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.98.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

