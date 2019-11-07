CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. 3,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,504. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

