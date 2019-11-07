CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

CCI traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $131.97. The company had a trading volume of 901,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.89. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.28.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

