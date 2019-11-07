CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0026

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market cap of $186,266.00 and approximately $287.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 71,993,529 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

