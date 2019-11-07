Critical Contrast: Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Source Capital (NASDAQ:SOR)

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Source Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $39.81 million 7.12 $13.81 million $1.41 12.53 Source Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Source Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Source Capital has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Source Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Source Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Source Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 35.76% 8.57% 4.35% Source Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Solar Senior Capital and Source Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Source Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Source Capital.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Source Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Source Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock selection approach, focusing on such factors as high liquidity, relatively unleveraged balance sheets, and long-term ability to earn above-average returns on capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2500 Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the Nasdaq Composite Index. Source Capital, Inc. was formed in June 1, 1968 and is domiciled in the United States.

