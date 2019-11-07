Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €29.30 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €29.30 ($34.07) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RWE. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RWE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.74 ($31.09).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock opened at €26.33 ($30.62) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.70. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.