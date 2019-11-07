Creative Planning Sells 3,119 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONEOK by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upped their price objective on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 231,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

