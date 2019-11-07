Creative Planning Sells 20,445 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,445 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 187,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.