Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.28. 114,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $55.20 and a 52 week high of $67.53.

