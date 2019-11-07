Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 202,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 174,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 118,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter.

IWC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.91. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.47. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

