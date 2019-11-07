Creative Planning Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,774,000 after buying an additional 348,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,017,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,580,000 after buying an additional 154,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Electric Power by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after buying an additional 331,995 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,536,000 after buying an additional 926,783 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,342,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,135,000 after buying an additional 232,143 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

NYSE:AEP traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.88. 306,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

