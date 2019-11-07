CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Announces Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 41,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,429. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.64.
About CPI Aerostructures
