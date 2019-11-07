CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Announces Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 41,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,429. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.