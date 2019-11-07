Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.41 million. Covia’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

CVIA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 189,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Covia has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

CVIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other news, CFO Andrew Eich purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

