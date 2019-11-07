Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In other news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $507,919.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,115 shares of company stock worth $8,407,148 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.03. 26,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,934. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.