CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $32,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $631.30.

CoStar Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $550.00. 6,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,450. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.04. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $315.85 and a 1-year high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

