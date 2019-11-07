Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Cap of $11.49 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, OKEx and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.01454192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Bithumb, DragonEX, DEx.top, CoinEx, OKEx, CoinTiger and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.