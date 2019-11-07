Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) CFO Buys $99,947.25 in Stock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) CFO Gregory R. Friedman acquired 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25.

Corteva stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.