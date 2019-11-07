Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $72,060.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,777. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

