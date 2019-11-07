Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.50.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$101.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cargojet has a one year low of C$65.25 and a one year high of C$109.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.23, for a total transaction of C$1,032,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,650.40.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

