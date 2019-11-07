Contrasting ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & ProAssurance (NASDAQ:PRA)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ICC does not pay a dividend. ProAssurance pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICC and ProAssurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $51.16 million 0.89 $890,000.00 N/A N/A ProAssurance $886.03 million 2.43 $47.06 million $1.48 27.03

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Volatility & Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ICC and ProAssurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A ProAssurance 1 2 1 0 2.00

ProAssurance has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.50%. Given ProAssurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 2.16% 1.99% 0.76% ProAssurance 5.33% 2.58% 0.86%

Summary

ProAssurance beats ICC on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

