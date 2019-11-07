Contrasting Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Spi Energy (NYSE:SPI)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 4.7, meaning that its stock price is 370% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy -0.85% 5.57% 3.31% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Spi Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Spi Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $301.60 million 1.34 $38.13 million $4.44 8.41 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.32 -$12.24 million N/A N/A

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Daqo New Energy and Spi Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spi Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Spi Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.