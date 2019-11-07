Contents Protocol (CPT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.36 Million

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $244,286.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $679.05 or 0.07351496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014585 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,043,505,047 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol . The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

