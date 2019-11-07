Content Value Network Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $1.40 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.01454192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,187,835 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.